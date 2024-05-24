Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) and JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ) Head to Head Analysis

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) and JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hibbett has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOANN has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of JOANN shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hibbett shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of JOANN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 1 6 0 0 1.86 JOANN 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hibbett and JOANN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hibbett presently has a consensus price target of $76.79, indicating a potential downside of 11.02%. Given Hibbett’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hibbett is more favorable than JOANN.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hibbett and JOANN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.73 billion 0.59 $103.16 million $8.19 10.54 JOANN $2.22 billion 0.00 -$200.60 million ($5.81) -0.01

Hibbett has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOANN. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hibbett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hibbett and JOANN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 5.97% 25.72% 10.85% JOANN -11.10% N/A -4.99%

Summary

Hibbett beats JOANN on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. Its products in arts and crafts, home décor, and other categories consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal décor and entertaining products; home décor accessories; ready-made frames; comprehensive assortment books and magazines; and non-merchandise services. The company offers its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio. On March 18, 2024, JOANN Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

