HI (HI) Price Up 0.3% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, HI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $238,992.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,430.49 or 0.99954865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011711 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00109091 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050266 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $287,522.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

