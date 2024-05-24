Head to Head Review: Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) vs. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.68 billion 13.26 $614.60 million $5.36 46.50 Playtika $2.57 billion 1.23 $235.00 million $0.55 15.47

Dividends

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Playtika. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Playtika pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Verisk Analytics pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Playtika pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verisk Analytics and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 8 6 0 2.43 Playtika 1 5 5 0 2.36

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $254.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Playtika has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 28.45% 268.19% 20.04% Playtika 7.96% -94.21% 7.98%

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Playtika on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

