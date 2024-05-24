Head to Head Review: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) vs. Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Structure Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alzamend Neuro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $83.13, suggesting a potential upside of 116.92%. Given Structure Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Structure Therapeutics is more favorable than Alzamend Neuro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Structure Therapeutics N/A -30.28% -28.21% Alzamend Neuro N/A -612.26% -255.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Structure Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.62 million ($0.77) -49.77 Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$14.88 million ($0.99) -0.60

Structure Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alzamend Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Structure Therapeutics beats Alzamend Neuro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. It is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist for apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF and PPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

