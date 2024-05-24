HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $19.64 on Friday, reaching $738.51. 1,341,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,804. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $747.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $517.80 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

