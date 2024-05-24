HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 961 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,748,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.54. 1,096,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average of $256.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

