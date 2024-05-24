HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,468 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $56.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 271,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

