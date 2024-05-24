HCR Wealth Advisors Has $60.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $60,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
VUG stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.41. The stock had a trading volume of 938,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $259.00 and a 52 week high of $357.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.30.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
