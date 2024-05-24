HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 597,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

