HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 66,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. 3,767,943 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

