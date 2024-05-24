HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 412 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,485,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,795. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

