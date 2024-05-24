HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 2,902 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $809.73. 1,621,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $740.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.83. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $816.87.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.88.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

