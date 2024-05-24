HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 2,682 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $214,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $248.51. 1,502,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,263. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

