HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 219 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.84. 2,425,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,793. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

