HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 163,975 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 924,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 725,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,479. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

