HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $315.32 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.