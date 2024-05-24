HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.32 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 480,267 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 329,495 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

