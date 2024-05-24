HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.32 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
