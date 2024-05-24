HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 876,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
