HC Wainwright Cuts Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $5.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Erasca’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

ERAS stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $449.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Erasca has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 573,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Erasca by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Erasca by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

