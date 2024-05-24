Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Haynes International stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $752.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

