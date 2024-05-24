Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.58. 3,067,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

