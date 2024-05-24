Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Takes $6.84 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 461,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000. Bloom Energy accounts for about 4.4% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,678,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.29. 20,110,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,693. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

