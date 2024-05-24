Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. General Electric makes up approximately 0.2% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GE traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.29. 5,498,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,088. General Electric has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.