Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises 0.4% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 169,329 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LIT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

