Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,007,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 213,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,532. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

