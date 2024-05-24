Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.01. 1,024,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,699,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

