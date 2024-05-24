Haiping Dun Sells 15,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $538,321.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00.

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.56. 962,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,664. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in ACM Research by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 767,753 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $20,398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $8,640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

