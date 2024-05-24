Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Insider Stewart W. Strong Sells 686 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HAE opened at $88.64 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $38,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after acquiring an additional 286,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

