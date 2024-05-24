Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.70. 27,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 76,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

