Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.92. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

