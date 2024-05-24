Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

GSF opened at GBX 65.70 ($0.84) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.10. The stock has a market cap of £331.85 million, a P/E ratio of 730.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,888.89%.

Insider Transactions at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Lisa Scenna bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($28,024.91). Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.