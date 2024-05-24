Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 2.7 %
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,888.89%.
Insider Transactions at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Lisa Scenna bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($28,024.91). Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
