Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

GSF opened at GBX 65.70 ($0.84) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.10. The stock has a market cap of £331.85 million, a P/E ratio of 730.00 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,888.89%.

Insider Transactions at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Lisa Scenna bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($28,024.91). Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.