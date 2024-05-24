Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,245,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 862,682 shares.The stock last traded at $16.24 and had previously closed at $16.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

