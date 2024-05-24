Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.38. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 450,153 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

