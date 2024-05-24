GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLYC. Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

