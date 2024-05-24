Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

GL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.29.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

