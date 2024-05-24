Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSL

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.2 %

GSL stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $976.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.