Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.53% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.01 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

