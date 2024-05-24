GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $32.58. 906,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,103,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.99.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.