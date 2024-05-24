General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.06 and last traded at $160.34. 916,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,583,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

