GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.