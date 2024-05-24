GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 0.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $164.81. Approximately 448,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,213,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.93.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $10,256,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $20,854,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $80,235,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

