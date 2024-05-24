GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 0.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $164.81. Approximately 448,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,213,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.93.
GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $10,256,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $20,854,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $80,235,000.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
