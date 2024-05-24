GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.60. 320,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,699,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

