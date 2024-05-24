Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1464 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $10.60 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

