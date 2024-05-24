Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1464 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $10.60 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
