FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Increased by Analyst

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 765,618 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

