FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Keith Bethel Purchases 3,500 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Bethel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00.

Shares of FSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,230. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 76,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 115,941.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 163,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 163,478 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

