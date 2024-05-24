Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Ford Motor by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 603,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 402,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 140,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

