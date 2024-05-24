FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 415,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 205,458 shares.The stock last traded at $23.54 and had previously closed at $23.53.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDTT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,945,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.