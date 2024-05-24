FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend payment by an average of 152.6% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 119.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.6%.

FLEX LNG stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

