First Trust Bank Ltd. Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 339,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises about 13.1% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLJP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. 424,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,501. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

