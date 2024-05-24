First Trust Bank Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,200 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. S&P Global comprises about 1.9% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.24. The stock had a trading volume of 661,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,473. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

